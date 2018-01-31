Dolly Parton responds after Adele dresses up like country star

Popstar Adele shared her love for Dolly Parton on social media this week, and it appears the feeling is mutual!More >>
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >>
Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott had to skip the Grammy Awards this year, but it was for a good reason!More >>
Rock musician Jack White wants to get rid of cell phones at his concerts. Concertgoers will have to lock their phone in a special magnetic pouch that remains locked during the show.More >>
Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media on Monday.More >>
It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend."More >>
Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.More >>
Kesha gave a passionate performance at the Grammy Awards with the help of powerful women behind her, including the Resistance Revival Chorus.More >>
Three artists who performed at a country music festival that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history honored those music fans lost at deadly concert attacks with a tearful performance at the Grammy Awards.More >>
