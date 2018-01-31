Dolly Parton responds after Adele dresses up like country star

Pop star Adele shared her love for Dolly Parton on social media this week, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

Adele posted a photo of herself dressed up like the country music legend with this caption on Tuesday:

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x

It's not clear what kind of event Adele was attending when she donned the outfit.

Parton responded to Adele's social media love with a video on Wednesday.

The country star said she adored Adele's outfit and that she was extremely flattered.

"I think I had an outfit just like that back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day," Parton said.

Parton said she was very honored that Adele likes her music.

"I'm gonna dress like you next time," Parton said.

