Students in Coffee County receiving sexual and threatening messages online

Investigators in Coffee County are asking parents to stay alert after several children have been receiving sexual and threatening messages online.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department, some students were even sent lewd photos.

A message mentioning kidnapping was sent to many eighth-grade girls at Coffee County Middle School.

The suspect's boldness has even surprised police.

"He has contacted the sheriff's department page," said Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott. "It's very bold ... and tells us something about the person who is doing this."

Northcott said the sheriff's office has increased its presence at the middle school.

Investigators are urging parents to limit or even suspend their child's social media use until they are able to track down the person who is responsible.

Anyone with information about the threatening messages is asked to call Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425 or email her at ksmith@coffeecountytn.org.

