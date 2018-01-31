Semi crashes into overpass pillar on I-40 in Putnam County

One lane of Interstate 40 remains closed after a tractor-trailer hit the pillar on a bridge overpass in Putnam County.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 285, which is near South Willow Avenue, just before midnight.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. It's not clear how serious the driver's injuries are.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bridge may have been damaged. Experts will arrive later in the day to inspect the bridge.

As of right now, TDOT estimates the scene will not be clear until at least noon. Eastbound traffic is not being affected in the area.

