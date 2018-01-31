Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into parking garage - WSMV News 4

Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into parking garage

The driver was arrested after crashing into businesses in south Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

A driver is in custody after barreling off the interstate and crashing into a building in south Nashville overnight.

The man was reportedly trying to exit Interstate 65 South onto Old Hickory Boulevard but hit the concrete median and went down the hill instead.

Metro police said Nicholas Rice then crashed his GMC pickup truck into the side of a parking garage on Franklin Pike.

Rice, 29, suffered minor scrapes and bruises from the crash.

According to the arrest report, Rice admitted to drinking three vodka beverages prior to the wreck. The police officer who responded to the scene wrote that Rice smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes.

Officers said they found several empty alcohol containers inside the vehicle, including seven small bottles of Fireball whiskey and three small bottles of schnapps.

Police took Rice into custody on suspicion of DUI. He refused to undergo a breath test without a lawyer present.

