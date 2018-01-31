8 more Tennessee schools chosen for VW eLabs project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Eight more Tennessee schools have been chosen to receive digital fabrication equipment as part of the Volkswagen eLabs initiative.

The schools are in Hamilton County. The program provides students access to digital fabrication tools including automated manufacturing equipment, programmable microcomputers, renewable energy kits, 3D printers, laser cutters and other technologies.

Volkswagen says the eLabs program is the result of a $1 million donation by Volkswagen Chattanooga and the state of Tennessee.

This is the second round of recipients for the eLabs. Each school is responsible for raising $5,000 annually in cash or contributed materials to refresh the lab and replace materials.

