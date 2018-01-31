Memphis officer stabbed during arrest, condition critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say an officer has been stabbed while trying to take a man into custody.

Police Director Michael Rallings said officers were called to a home Tuesday night by someone who said her son had a weapon and was speaking erratically.

Rallings said a 33-year-old man fled into the house when officers arrived. Rallings said the man threw what resembled fireworks at officers.

Officers used a Taser on the man, with no effect. Rallings said the man stabbed a 39-year-old officer in the upper torso as he was being arrested.

Rallings said the officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said he was stable.

The man had not been charged as of late Tuesday. The officer and suspect have not been named.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.