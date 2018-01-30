Ex-con arrested in west Nashville bank robbery

Ronald Edmondson was convicted of robbing a bank in Nashville in 2009. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A man released from federal prison last year after a bank robbery conviction is back in custody after another bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank branch in the 5600 block of Charlotte Pike around 1:15 p.m., wearing black clothing and a black hoodie and demanding money.

After the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled.

The suspect was spotted less than an hour later in a parking lot near Morrow Road and Charlotte Avenue.

He pulled out driving a black Toyota Avalon. Metro officers stopped the car under the Interstate 40 overpass and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Ronald A. Edmondson, is now in the custody of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Just late last year, Edmondson was released from federal prison. He had been convicted of a bank robbery in Nashville in December 2009.

Money thought to have been taken in the robbery was recovered.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.