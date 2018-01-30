Police looking for 3 suspects in string of apartment complex rob - WSMV News 4

Police looking for 3 suspects in string of apartment complex robberies

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are looking for three suspects, two men and one woman, accused of a string of robberies to South Nashville apartment complexes in the last week. 

On Saturday, a man's car was stolen at gunpoint from Brookridge Apartments.

On Thursday,  a woman was carjacked in a parking lot on Tampa Drive. 

And on Sunday, Jan. 21, the suspects approached a man standing outside Nob Hills Apartments on Wallace Road and robbed him at gunpoint. The fled this robbery in a dark sedan, possibly a BMW.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.  Information can also be provided on the web at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.