Police looking for 3 suspects in string of apartment complex robberies

Metro Police are looking for three suspects, two men and one woman, accused of a string of robberies to South Nashville apartment complexes in the last week.

On Saturday, a man's car was stolen at gunpoint from Brookridge Apartments.

On Thursday, a woman was carjacked in a parking lot on Tampa Drive.

And on Sunday, Jan. 21, the suspects approached a man standing outside Nob Hills Apartments on Wallace Road and robbed him at gunpoint. The fled this robbery in a dark sedan, possibly a BMW.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Information can also be provided on the web at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.