2 arrested with 5 pounds of 'molly' in TBI drug investigation

TBI officials have arrested two men in Murfreesboro after a drug investigation into local "molly" distribution linked them to drug producers on the West Coast.

On Monday, Kyle Dallas Bowen and Trey Nicholas Jones were arrested and charged with one count of Schedule 6 for Resale and one count of Possession of Schedule 1.

TBI Drug Agents also recovered around 5 pounds of MDA, a drug commonly called "molly."

“This concerns us because it’s an unusually large amount of this drug that was seized,” says Assistant Director T.J. Jordan of the Drug Investigation Division. “In the form in which it was delivered, it would likely be turned around and used in thousands of pills and capsules for distribution throughout Tennessee.”

TBI Drug Agents were also assisted by the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Murfreesboro Police in the investigation. ?

"This situation again shows the importance of partnerships between our local law enforcement agencies and the TBI," says Murfreesboro Police Chief Mike Bowen. "We are proud of the efforts of all officers involved."

Bowen and Jones were booked into the Rutherford County Jail, where they are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.