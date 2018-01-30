Critically-wounded Robertson Co. Sheriff's Deputy returns to work after inmate attack

Convicted bank robber Rodney Cole was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Robertson Co. Sheriff's Deputy Josh Wiley is back at work after he was critically wounded by an inmate in Nashville last June.

Wiley was critically injured in an attack by inmate Rodney Cole, 37, of Henning, Tenn., a convicted bank robber that was being transported from Robertson Co. Jail to Vanderbilt Medical Center's 100 Oaks Mall campus for a doctor's appointment.

“We are thrilled to have Josh back to work,” said Sheriff Bill Holt told Smokey Barn News. “He is a walking miracle and God has truly blessed him, his family, and the sheriff’s office during these past few months.”

Deputy Wiley accompanied the inmate to the bathroom when the man turned on him with a long screwdriver.

Wiley's partner, Deputy Tomisha Jones heard commotion in the bathroom. She entered and fired multiple shots when she saw Cole on top of Wiley.

Cole was fatally wounded during the altercation.

