PHOTOS: Nashville K-9 donates 'Tango' to Perry Co. Sheriff's Office

A local company recently donated the newest, furriest member of the Perry Co. Sheriff's Office at no expense to local taxpayers.

K-9 Tango will soon be assigned to a deputy sheriff and begin several weeks of internal certification training before he takes to the streets.

Tango is a German Shepard and specializes in criminal apprehension detection.

According to Sheriff Nick Weems, he will be a major asset in combating the crime and drugs in Perry County.

Sheriff Weems' eagerness to have a K-9 unit stems from his early work with his own dog, Vando in 2002.

"Vando was instrumental to me and my career. He was able to help locate lost children, send drug dealers to jail and was an overall protector of me and our Department," said Weems. "I want my staff to have the same peace of mind I had, knowing they have a loyal and fierce ally."

If purchased by the department, Tango would cost up to $20,000. However, he is the third dog donated to a municipality by Nashville K-9 this year.

Ali Hemyari of Nashville K-9 says that giving back to the community should be a staple of any successful company.

