Faulty wiring causes two devastating fires at apartment complexes built in the 1970s

Electrical wiring failure is to blame for two apartment fires in one week at complexes that were built in the 1970s, Nashville firefighters ruled on Tuesday.

More than 30 people were displaced by an early morning fire Tuesday at Dupont Avenue Apartments in Madison.

“When I came out the door, so maybe about five or six doors down, you could see the fire coming out of the door,” said Ronald Harris, one of the displaced residents.

Dozens more were displaced after Creekwood Apartments in Bellevue caught fire last Monday for the same reason.

Nashville firefighters said the Creekwood complex was built in 1971 and Dupont Avenue complex was built in 1977.

“Of course with time, you don’t know what’s been added if they added something to the circuits in each apartment,” said David Rains, the owner of Rains Electric Company in Madison.

Rains did not work on those complexes but he is familiar with the wiring in older buildings like the two that caught fire.

However, Rains says you can protect yourself if you live in an old building like these.

“You’ve seen places, where they’ve got all this stuff plugged into the wall -- you don’t want any of that -- no extension cords," Rains explains. “Don’t put something in the circuit [that can overload it] that’s in a bedroom in a close area. Just use common sense."

Rains said older structures don’t have breakers that prevent an electrical arc from starting a fire, but you can spot a problem ahead of time.

“People say ‘I smell something,’ and you come to the panel and feel it, and it feels hot," he says. "[If] the breaker feels hot that is giving you fair warning that something’s going on."

Firefighters said the buildings were up to code for that time. But now, residents have to find a new place to live.

“I’m just trying to deal with this, the loss of everything and the loss of my pet,” says Rhonda Petty, a resident who lost her dog Nyla in Tuesday's fire.

Firefighters say they are also reaching out to people who live in apartments to make sure they have working smoke detectors that are less than 10 years old.

Nashville firefighters also say they are in the process of checking other older complex in the area as well as inspect the unaffected units the two complexes that caught fire to make sure those structures are up to present day fire codes.

The fire department is also encouraging local apartment dwellers to check their own smoke detectors and replace them if they are more than 10 years old.

