Plane lands on Hwy 52 in Macon Co.; closes road in both directions

Lafayette Fire Chief Troy Brawner says a small plane made an emergency landing on State Route 52 in Macon Co. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, closing the road in both directions.

Only the pilot was onboard the two-passenger Cessena, and he is not injured.

Officials say the plane ran out of fuel and was forced to make an emergency landing on the highway.

The road is expected to reopen by 8 p.m after the plane is transported to a nearby airport.

