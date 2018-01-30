Plane lands on Hwy 52 in Macon Co.; closes road in both directio - WSMV News 4

Plane lands on Hwy 52 in Macon Co.; closes road in both directions

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Macon County Times Credit: Macon County Times
Credit: Macon County Times Credit: Macon County Times
LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) -

Lafayette Fire Chief Troy Brawner says a small plane made an emergency landing on State Route 52 in Macon Co. just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, closing the road in both directions. 

Only the pilot was onboard the two-passenger Cessena, and he is not injured. 

Officials say the plane ran out of fuel and was forced to make an emergency landing on the highway.

The road is expected to reopen by 8 p.m after the plane is transported to a nearby airport. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.