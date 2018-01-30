Middle school students sent sexually explicit messages threatening kidnappings

Coffee Co. Middle School officials and police are on high alert after explicit threats were made to young students via social media. (Photo: Forrest Sanders/WSMV)

Neighbors of Coffee Co. Middle School worry for students after explicit messages appear on social media. (Photo: Forrest Sanders/WSMV)

A community is shocked to learn someone is targeting young, female students at a local middle school with explicit messages about wanting to kidnap and have sex with them.

From their porch view, Genevieve Gurley and Jeff Grizzle watch over farmland to their left, the convenience store to their right, and especially the school right across from their from their home.

It's Coffee County Middle in Manchester, Tenn.

"I watch it every day, and I can tell you which cars are supposed to be over there," Grizzle says.

The couple says they have more reason than ever to watch now.

"I have a daughter and a granddaughter, and it scares me to think someone might try to do something to these girls," Gurley says. "It's awful. We live in a bad world anyway."

Coffee Co. District Attorney General Craig Northcott said over the past month, several Coffee Co. Middle students have received sexually explicit, threatening messages on a number of social media sites.

"I am the pedophile, and I am 23-years-old," one message read.

"I like girls only," says another post. "My favorite ages are 12, 13 and 14. Plus, I could like younger/older girls, too, but I would never like a girl who is under eight-years-old. I am not a rapist or a killer."

"I don't care about the age of consent," the post says later. "The girls who I want to kidnap, they study in Coffee County Middle School, and they are in the 8th grade."

The person goes on to describe explicit intentions to have sex with the girls in shocking detail.

"The kidnapping will last three to six months maximum unless they like me and want to stay with me more time," the post says.

Another post threatens to taser and break the arms of someone not revealed by the post.

"It's scary to think someone might try to do something like that," Gurley says.

Investigators are working to discover whether the person lives in the Coffee Co. area or elsewhere.

"He has contacted the Sheriff's Facebook page," says Northcott, referring to an explicit post left on the site. "It's very bold and tells us something about the person. Parents need to be monitoring their children's social media and internet."

Northcott said Coffee Co. Sheriff officials have increased their presence at the school.

Several profiles have been used with fake names, but Northcott said investigators are confident one person is behind the messages.

"I would give my life to save some little kid's life," said Grizzle. "I mean, it's pitiful. It's right here in front of our front door. It's a shame. It's pitiful."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.