2 MNPS students at different high schools arrested with loaded guns

According to Metro Police, resource officers at two different Metro Nashville Public Schools arrested students with loaded guns on school property.

The first student, a 17-year-old junior at Stratford High School, was arrested after administrators noticed he had left campus after school began this morning and returned around 10 a.m.

Upon his return, school officials asked the student if he was in possession of contraband materials, and the student told them he had a gun in his bag. A nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his bag. It has nine bullets in the magazine, but there was no round in the chamber of the gun.

The student said someone gave him the weapon and he was carrying it for protection.

The second student, a 15-year-old freshman at Pearl Cohn High School, was arrested Tuesday morning after he ran away from a school resource officer outside the school.

Officials reviewed school surveillance video, which showed the student attempting to conceal something near the entrance of the football stadium.

He was also carrying a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol. His weapon had eight bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The 15-year-old boy said he bought the gun on the street and was also carrying it from protection.

Both teenagers were taken to juvenile detention, but it is unclear if they are facing charges.

Michelle Michaud, public Information officer for MNPS, release this statement after the incidents:

Today, staff at Pearl-Cohn High School observed suspicious activity by one of its students on the football field. The SRO reacted quickly finding a loaded gun in that same location. The SRO immediately reviewed security footage which lead him to a 15-year-old male student whom was immediately taken into custody. Metro Schools appreciates the ongoing assistance of MNPD through its SROs to ensure our campuses remain safe for all students. MNPS will provide whatever assistance is needed in this investigation. In addition to any possible criminal charges, bringing a weapon on school property is a zero-tolerance offense. A staff member at Stratford High School observed a 17-year-old male student who had left campus and returned. Upon being questioned by that staff member, the student confessed to having a loaded gun in his backpack. The SRO was called and the student was taken into custody. We appreciate the Stratford staff and SRO for acting swiftly and appropriately to ensure the safety of Stratford students and staff.

