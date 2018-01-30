Sen. Mae Beavers drops out of gubernatorial race

According to a post on her official Facebook page, former State Senator Mae Beavers has dropped out of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

"To the volunteers, supporters, and every person who championed my run for Governor, I want to express my deepest gratitude to you. Today, after much deliberation, I am suspending my campaign for the office of Governor of the great state of Tennessee," Beavers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Beavers was the former representative of the 17th Senatorial District in Tennessee, which includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties. She lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Jerry.

She was a strong supporter of Pres. Donald Trump early on in the 2016 election.

Following her campaign announcement in May 2017, she vacated her seat in the state senate in September to focus on her run.

A special election was held in Dec. 2017, and her seat was filled by Republican candidate Mark Pody.

Last week, Beavers dropped out of a gubernatorial forum in Nashville to mourn the death of her mother, Evelyn Louise Spruill.

“It is with much regret that I will not be able to be at the SCORE Gubernatorial debate tonight," Beavers wrote last week. "SCORE is focused on educational issues and you will not find a candidate more passionate about the education of all our children. My mother passed away this weekend and her funeral was today, and though I was looking forward to this debate, it is not possible to be with you tonight."

It is unclear of Spruill's death was a factor in her decision to leave the race.

Political allies and other candidates in the gubernatorial race have issued statements on her departure from the race:

U.S. Rep. Diane Black:

“While Mae and I don’t always agree on tactics, we have always agreed on philosophy, and I’ve always known her to be a dedicated conservative who fights for what she believes in. From our time in the state legislature fighting to protect the unborn and to stop a state income tax, we know the conservative movement is stronger when we are fighting for the same cause together. I wish Mae the best and hope that she will continue to be active in the fight in Tennessee.”

Randy Boyd:

"Sen. Beavers and I got to know each other during my time as ECD Commissioner and I applaud her efforts to serve Tennessee with passion and a conservative vision. Jenny and I wish Sen. Beavers and her family the best as they move on to the next chapter,” said Boyd.

