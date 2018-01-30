Tennessee Tech offering scholarship for women and minorities in tech fields

At Tennessee Tech, a new scholarship is working to put women and minorities on track for a career right out of college, in fields are in high demand.
18-year-old Payten Gibbs is a computer science student at Tennessee Tech. Gibbs says, she comes from a low-income family and town.
“Without the scholarship, I wouldn't be able to go to college whatsoever,” said Gibbs. “It helps me follow my dreams of wanting to go to college and get a good degree, get a good job. There's not that many women in this field.”
Debbie Ballou teaches business information technology and business analytics courses. She says this scholarship is a draw for students across the state. Ballou encourages women and minorities of all ages to consider this field.
“It's a signal to them that women and minorities are valued by our future employers," said Ballou. “Our students are interviewed by firms in Chattanooga, firms in Nashville, firms all over the state. Nashville has thousands of openings that our students can fill despite all the schools in Nashville.
The scholarship is made possible by a $50,000 grant from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
Jerry Gannod is chair of the department of computer science at Tennessee Tech. Gannod says right now, four scholarships are being awarded. But, that number will go up over time.
“We got companies that are knocking on the door, and what they're looking for is a diverse workforce. Number one right now in the state of Tennessee, and around the country is cyber security jobs that need to be filled.
“We want to use this scholarship the same way that athletics uses their scholarships, we want to go out, find the best students, offer the scholarships as the incentive.”
This specific scholarship is still available for the fall semester. If you are wanting to apply, click here.
