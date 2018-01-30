Police: Man sexually assaulted woman after following her home

The suspect is believed to have been driving this Dodge Ram. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police are looking for the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Clarksville.

The man reportedly followed the victim to her home and sexually assaulted her on Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the area of Walnut Street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 60s with blue eyes and short gray hair. He weighs between 185 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, a black shirt, black tennis shoes and a silver watch.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is a Dodge Ram, possibly a model from sometime between 1994 and 2001. The vehicle has a crew cab. It is two-toned and has side steps and a bed railing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5535, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.

