Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott gives birth to twin girls

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott had to skip the Grammy Awards this year, but it was for a good reason!

Scott gave birth to twin girls early Monday morning.

She posted a photo on Instagram to announce their arrival with this caption:

Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins

Scott and her husband also have a 4-year-old daughter named Eisele.

The singer has been open about her struggles with pregnancy in the past. In 2015, she experienced a devastating miscarriage, which was the inspiration behind her emotional song, "Thy Will."

Back in August, when Scott announced she was pregnant with the twins, she said, "God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope."

Lady Antebellum was nominated for two Grammy Awards this year. Scott was not able to make it because of her pregnancy, but her band mates held up a paper cut-out of her during the show to make her feel like she there.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.