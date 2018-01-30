Murfreesboro firefighters searching for owner of runaway bunny

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said 24 units were damaged. Six of those apartments were destroyed.More >>
Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott had to skip the Grammy Awards this year, but it was for a good reason!More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department was surprised to find a bunny at Station 7 on Tuesday morning.More >>
For the past couple years, the widely shared statistic was that 100 people moved to Music City every day. News 4 checked with the Metro Planning Department to see if that number is still accurate.More >>
Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
But there is another virus that is also making people sick called Retrovirus. It looks and acts like the flu, but it's not influenza.More >>
Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. Agriculture Department grants.More >>
A judge says a Tennessee nonprofit must preserve and cannot sell statues of three Confederate-era leaders removed from Memphis parks in December.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.More >>
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >>
After her wig was forcibly removed by two of her classmates in a video posted on social media, a Williamson Co. 16-year-old decided to shave her head and prove once and for all that bullies can't intimidate her.More >>
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >>
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >>
Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media on Monday.More >>
Bringing a new baby home can be nerve-wracking for any parent. If it's your first, the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming.More >>
News4 reached out to Dr. Robbert Cranfield with CareNow to find out how you can easily spot the difference between flu symptoms and the common cold.More >>
