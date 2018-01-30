Murfreesboro firefighters searching for owner of runaway bunny

Firefighters in Murfreesboro have a new adorable friend keeping them company!

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department was surprised to see a bunny hop into their path at Station 7 on Tuesday morning.

They say the rabbit obviously belongs to someone and is very friendly.

If you are the bunny's owner or think you know who the owner is, you're asked to call the fire department at 615-893-1422.

This little bunny visited Station 7 (N Thompson Lane) this morning. It's obviously someone's pet and is very friendly. Please contact MFRD Admin at 615-893-1422 if you are the owner or have information about who it belongs too. #notanewmascot ??????????‍?? pic.twitter.com/2qZyVctNmc — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) January 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.