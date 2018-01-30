Murfreesboro firefighters searching for owner of runaway bunny - WSMV News 4

Murfreesboro firefighters searching for owner of runaway bunny

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue) (Source: Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters in Murfreesboro have a new adorable friend keeping them company!

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department was surprised to see a bunny hop into their path at Station 7 on Tuesday morning.

They say the rabbit obviously belongs to someone and is very friendly.

If you are the bunny's owner or think you know who the owner is, you're asked to call the fire department at 615-893-1422.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Murfreesboro firefighters searching for owner of runaway bunnyMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.