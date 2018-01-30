Titans officially name defensive and offensive coordinators

For the past couple years, the widely shared statistic was that 100 people moved to Music City every day. News 4 checked with the Metro Planning Department to see if that number is still accurate.More >>
Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said 12 units were damaged, displacing all of the residents of those apartments.More >>
People behind the new numbers say lawmakers are to blame.More >>
Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
But there is another virus that is also making people sick called Retrovirus. It looks and acts like the flu, but it's not influenza.More >>
Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. Agriculture Department grants.More >>
A judge says a Tennessee nonprofit must preserve and cannot sell statues of three Confederate-era leaders removed from Memphis parks in December.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.More >>
An officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a TBI investigation into a shooting that occurred during the apprehension of Bedford Co. fugitive Jesse Caldwell on Sunday.More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >>
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >>
After her wig was forcibly removed by two of her classmates in a video posted on social media, a Williamson Co. 16-year-old decided to shave her head and prove once and for all that bullies can't intimidate her.More >>
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >>
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >>
Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media on Monday.More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
Bringing a new baby home can be nerve-wracking for any parent. If it's your first, the fear of making a mistake can be overwhelming.More >>
Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
A teacher in California sparked outrage after a video surfaced of him criticizing the military in front of his high school class.More >>
A U.S. Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has lost an appeal to remain in the country.More >>
