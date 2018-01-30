Titans officially name defensive and offensive coordinators

The new head coach of the Titans has added two major parts to his coaching staff.

Dean Pees will be the Titans' defensive coordinator. The franchise will be getting Matt LaFleur as an offensive coordinator.

Mike Vrabel was hired earlier this month to replace former head coach Mike Mularkey.

Vrabel said this about the hires in a news release:

I am excited to add both of these guys to our staff. Dean brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our staff. I have seen first-hand how he teaches and develops from our time together and I wanted to bring that same experience to our players here. Matt brings an energy and an offensive diversity to our team. He is going to develop an offense that puts our players in position to have success. Matt has worked with some great offensive minds, helped game plan on those staffs and I am looking forward to seeing him take that next step as a play-caller.

The Tennessee Titans name Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator and Dean Pees as defensive coordinator.



