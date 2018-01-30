1 million more people expected to move to Middle TN by 2040

It's no secret that Nashville is one of the fast-growing cities in the country.

For the past couple years, the widely shared statistic was that 100 people moved to Music City every day.

News 4 checked with the Metro Planning Department to see if that number is still accurate.

It turns out that the "100 people per day" number is accurate if you're talking about all of Middle Tennessee and if you include birth rates.

Davidson County alone saw a slight drop in growth in 2015. The number went from 25 people moving per day to 17 people moving per day.

The Metro Planning Committee estimates that this is because of housing availability.

News 4 reached out to the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors, and they say the average price for property in Nashville has gone up nearly $150,000 in the last five years.

According to the planning department, the city's economy and culture are two of the biggest reasons why people are choosing to move to Music City.

The Metro Planning Department predicts Middle Tennessee will grow by 1 million more people by 2040, bringing the total to almost 3 million.

"The most common response is - A million people? How do we stop them? But this is a beautiful, attractive place. People want to live here. They want to move here, and growth is a wonderful thing," said Craig Owensby with the department.

But it's not just the Metro Nashville area that's seeing growth.

"The predilections we're using say that by the year 2040, Rutherford and Williamson counties will both have about the populations that Davidson does now," Owensby said.

Owensby said making Nashville a city of smaller distances is an essential part of accommodating growth.

News 4 has reached out to some state lawmakers and TDOT for reaction for the new report.

