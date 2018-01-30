At least 1 person injured in large apartment complex fire - WSMV News 4

At least 1 person injured in large apartment complex fire in Madison

Posted: Updated:
A fire broke out at the Riverwood Tower Apartments on Tuesday morning. (WSMV) A fire broke out at the Riverwood Tower Apartments on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Officials say at least one person was injured in a large apartment complex fire in Madison on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to work quickly and save half of the building at the Dupont Avenue Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said 12 units were damaged, displacing all of the residents of those apartments.

One man woke up to smoke and flames inside his apartment and was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

News 4 spoke to one resident who said he was just barely able to get himself and his daughter outside safely.

MTA buses were moved to the apartment complex so residents could come on board and stay warm.

The Red Cross is taking displaced residents to the Madison Church of Christ.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • At least 1 person injured in large apartment complex fire in MadisonMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.