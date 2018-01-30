At least 1 person injured in large apartment complex fire in Madison

A fire broke out at the Riverwood Tower Apartments on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

Officials say at least one person was injured in a large apartment complex fire in Madison on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to work quickly and save half of the building at the Dupont Avenue Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said 12 units were damaged, displacing all of the residents of those apartments.

One man woke up to smoke and flames inside his apartment and was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

News 4 spoke to one resident who said he was just barely able to get himself and his daughter outside safely.

MTA buses were moved to the apartment complex so residents could come on board and stay warm.

The Red Cross is taking displaced residents to the Madison Church of Christ.

Fire on DuPont is out. Displaced residents are going to Madison Church of Christ with @NashRedCross. pic.twitter.com/RnkLKwuDz8 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 30, 2018

