7 Tennessee State professors awarded more than $2M in grants

Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. Agriculture Department grants.More >>
A judge says a Tennessee nonprofit must preserve and cannot sell statues of three Confederate-era leaders removed from Memphis parks in December.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.More >>
An officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a TBI investigation into a shooting that occurred during the apprehension of Bedford Co. fugitive Jesse Caldwell on Sunday.More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
People behind the new numbers say lawmakers are to blame.More >>
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >>
Sources tell News 4 the circumstances around a body recovered from Center Hill Lake on Sunday morning do not appear to be sinister.More >>
When tragedy struck in Marshall Co. last week, an artist miles away felt a kinship with the victims and families he'd never met, leading him to use his art to give them something special.More >>
