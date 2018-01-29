Scathing report lists 'structurally deficient' bridges across Middle TN

Almost one-thousand bridges across Tennessee are being called "structurally deficient" in a scathing report by the American Road and Transportation Association.

The report says, according to government data, there are more than 54,000 "structurally deficient" bridges around the county that are crossed 174 million times each day.

As far as in Tennessee, the worst bridge that sees the most traffic is over Mill Creek on I-24 in Davidson Co.

Although the report highlights 953 bridges in Tennesse, that's just 4.7-percent of our state's bridges, which is much lower than most states.

People behind the new numbers say lawmakers are to blame.

"It really comes down to a failure of leadership in Congress to address some of these issues and provide additional funding," said Dr. Alison Black, senior vice president and chief economist at ARTBA.

News4 asked some state lawmakers and TDOT about those comments, but have not heard back.

To read the ARTBA's full report on bridges in Tennessee, click here.

