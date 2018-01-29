Vanderbilt Doctor: Virus mimics influenza to make people sick

An officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a TBI investigation into a shooting that occurred during the apprehension of Bedford Co. fugitive Jesse Caldwell on Sunday.More >>
Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.
But there is another virus that is also making people sick called Retrovirus. It looks and acts like the flu, but it's not influenza.More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
People behind the new numbers say lawmakers are to blame.More >>
Principal Scott Walters tells News 4 the punishment was not related to her message, but rather for being in a classroom after hours without permission.More >>
Sources tell News 4 the circumstances around a body recovered from Center Hill Lake on Sunday morning do not appear to be sinister.More >>
When tragedy struck in Marshall Co. last week, an artist miles away felt a kinship with the victims and families he'd never met, leading him to use his art to give them something special.More >>
News4 reached out to Dr. Robbert Cranfield with CareNow to find out how you can easily spot the difference between flu symptoms and the common cold.More >>
After her wig was forcibly removed by two of her classmates in a video posted on social media, a Williamson Co. 16-year-old decided to shave her head and prove once and for all that bullies can't intimidate her.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.More >>
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >>
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >>
Police say a man took matters into his own hands after his car was stolen overnight and is now facing multiple aggravated assault charges.More >>
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More >>
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >>
Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media on Monday.More >>
Holly Bobo has been laid to rest after more than six years since her disappearance.More >>
Sources tell News 4 the circumstances around a body recovered from Center Hill Lake on Sunday morning do not appear to be sinister.More >>
After her wig was forcibly removed by two of her classmates in a video posted on social media, a Williamson Co. 16-year-old decided to shave her head and prove once and for all that bullies can't intimidate her.More >>
An officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a TBI investigation into a shooting that occurred during the apprehension of Bedford Co. fugitive Jesse Caldwell on Sunday.More >>
