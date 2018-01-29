Vanderbilt Doctor: Virus mimics influenza to make people sick

Doctors say Adenovirus mimics the symptoms of influenza and spreads easily through touch. (WSMV)

Chances are you or someone you know has had the flu. Forty-nine states are now reporting widespread outbreaks.

But there is another virus that is also making people sick called Retrovirus. It looks and acts like the flu, but it's not influenza.

Adenovirus can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, chills and vomiting, to name a few. There are 52 different strains of Adenovirus.

Dr William Schaffner, who specializes in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt Medical Center, says this virus can do all kinds of different things on the body.

"It usually causes a respiratory infection. It can get down in your chest, make you cough more than the common cold, it can cause Pink Eye and cause diarrhea in children," said Schaffner.

Unlike the flu, this virus smolders in the population, and it spreads easily.

"[It spreads] person-to-person, and it spreads even more readily on the tips of fingers, so children spread it among themselves. They bring it home to mom and dad. It's active not only in the winter, but year round," said Schaffner.

There were so many Adenovirus outbreaks among new military recruits that a vaccine was developed decades ago. The Defense Department vaccinated personnel against two of the more serious strains of Adenovirus.

"In those cramped close environments, Adenovirus caused a big outbreak of the disease among recruits and interrupted recruit training," said Schaffner.

When vaccinations were stopped in the late nineties, outbreaks soared again. Now it's part of the military's health program.

But why isn't the vaccine available to the general public?

"The vaccine for recruits doesn't cover all the Adenovirus strains," said Schaffner. "Its probably not yet ready for prime time."

While Adenovirus is not the killer that influenza is, it is a significant part of the infection mix.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.