CareNow doctor explains how to distinguish the flu, common cold

This year is shaping up to be the worst flu season since the Swine Flu outbreak in 2009.

The CDC is reporting so far this year 37 children have died compared to only eight last year.

Doctors are urging people to get the flu vaccine, saying its still the best defense against catching the virus, even this late in flu season.

The TN Dept. of Health reports the highest numbers of flu cases in Tennessee are typically recorded in Jan. and Feb. of each year.

News4 reached out to Dr. Robbert Cranfield with CareNow to find out how you can easily spot the difference between flu symptoms and the common cold.

"Typically with the flu you have very high fevers," Canfield explained. "It's also accompanied by very severe body aches. The cold rarely has those symptoms."

If you're still not sure, the best thing you can do is head to the doctor and get a quick test to determine whether or not you have the flu.

All week long on News4 at 6 p.m., we will be airing stories on how you can fight the virus.

