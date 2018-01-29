Carrie Underwood's surprising reveal from behind-the-wheel on social media

On Monday, Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media.

The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer shared her own somewhat unbecoming tale behind the wheel, saying:

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

It's unclear if Underwood was pulled over in Nashville or elsewhere, but she does seem to be recovering after being hospitalized for a wrist injury in Nov. 2017.

And from her tweet, it appears she won't be facing any charges.

