Apparent drowning victim recovered from Center Hill Lake

Sources tell News 4 the circumstances around a body recovered from Center Hill Lake on Sunday morning do not appear to be sinister.

DeKalb Co. Sheriff Patrick Ray said in a prepared statement that DeKalb Central Dispatch received a call about an unresponsive female on Pier B at the Sligo Marina at 7:49 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The woman, later identified as Jerilyn Massey Lamb of Murfreesboro, was found by her husband in the water in an adjoining slip.

Deputies arrived at approximately 8:03 a.m. DeKalb Co. Detectives were also summoned to the scene.

After an investigation by the DeKalb Co. Sherriff's Dept., assisted by the 12th Judicial District Attorney General's Office and the TBI, it was determined that Lamb was the victim of an apparent drowning.

Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the investigation's findings.

