TN lawmaker proposes bill to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round

Tennessee State Rep. Rick Tillis (R-Lewisburg) introduced a bill that would establish Daylight Saving Time as the standard time in Tennessee and end the semi-annual switch between Standard Time and Daylight Saving Time for good.

“I believe a switch to year-round Daylight Saving Time will have a remarkable impact on our state,” said Rep. Tillis. “The extra hour of daylight should enhance the health and overall quality of life of our residents by encouraging them to become more active, and also spend extra time supporting our local businesses.”

Tillis created the legislation, House Bill 1881, in response to a survey of residents in his district about the need for the time change.

Daylight Saving Time was originally adopted in the United States during the 1900s as a way to save energy. If people are awake when the sun is out, there would be less need for artificial light and energy sources.

Supporters of switching between Standard Time and Daylight Saving also lauded the economic benefits, arguing that people would spend more time away from their homes contributing to their local economies.

Today when we set the clock back one hour, it gives us an extra hour of sleep but likely does little else of merit.

A 2006 study by researchers in Indiana found that people did use less electricity for light, it was canceled out by people using more air-conditioning in their homes during evening hours (because the sun was up later in the summertime).

If the bill passed, Tennessee wouldn’t be the first state to adopt such a measure. Hawaii and most of Arizona have already adopted similar legislation and no longer make the biannual time change.

Similar legalization has also been proposed in Florida and internationally by Finland, who is proposing the European Union also abolish the practice they say “studies have linked it to a variety of mental and physical health issues, such as fatigue, depression and heart attacks.”

Until then, Daylight Saving Time is set to begin at 2 a.m. on March 11, 2018.

