Williamson Co. sees low turnout for vote raising sales tax to fund education

Right now, Williamson County is holding a sales tax referendum vote, allowing constituents to decide whether or not to raise the local sales tax to help raise funds for the county's booming school system.

Some Williamson Co. residents say they are all for the change, proposed in large part by Mayor Rogers Anderson, and some are concerned about adding on to every purchase they make. However, for many more, the vote itself is news to them.

“I like the idea of helping pay for schools, but I feel like our sales tax is already really high," said Isabella Davis, who lives in Williamson County, but wasn't aware the referendum was on the ballot this year.

Early voting is underway now, but so far the turnout is poor, with less than 3-percent of total votes cast.

If the referendum passes, the county's sales tax would increase from 2.25 percent to 2.75, which translates to an additional $0.50 on every $100 spent at stores within county limits.

“I believe [the] sales tax is a more fair way, because everyone pays it,” Franklin resident Terri Eastin said. “Nobody wants any tax raised of course, but I think it's the most equitable way to do it.”

Eastin has seen the growth firsthand.

“I worked in Williamson County Schools, and I worked at a new school that within three years had to use portables because they couldn't keep up with the growth," he said.

It's expected the tax increase would generate $60 million over the next three years, helping pay for new schools, necessary updates for existing structures and debts incurred from projects the district has already completed.

After that three-year period, the money would then be split between the school system and the cities within Williamson County that donated the extra tax money to the county for parks, roads and public safety.

Matt Largen is president and CEO of Williamson, Inc.

“The reason this matters to everybody is because the schools are our economic foundation, and there's a reason why property values are so high in our community, is because of our school system," said President and CEO of Williamson Inc. Matt Largen. "A strong economy equals a strong school system."

Mike Looney, Williamson County Superintendent says if this does not pass, another funding solution like a property tax increase is likely.

“I think the worst thing that can happen is people not voting, then a small fraction of the population is speaking for everybody," said Looney.

In the next decade, Williamson County Schools will grow by more than 20,000 students. The plan is to build 17 schools in that time.

The Williamson County Election Commission say they expect 7 to 8 percent voter turnout before Election Day, which is next Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The last day to vote early in Williamson Co. is Thursday, Feb. 1. To find out where you can vote early, click here.

