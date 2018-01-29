Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.More >>
Police are warning gym-goers in Franklin to be vigilant after a rash of car break-ins at the Royal Oaks YMCA.More >>
Robertson County authorities are looking for a teen who has been missing since Jan. 11.More >>
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning.More >>
It's not clear what caused the wreck, which happened at mile marker 89 near the exit for Beechgrove just after 2 a.m.More >>
Officials at the scene said they do not believe anyone was inside the home when the fire started.More >>
In light of the deadly school shooting in Kentucky last week, one Midstate counselor says now is the time for parents to teach their children what to do in an active shooter situation.More >>
Andrew Liberty, 63, was last seen walking away from his home on Sunnyvale Drive near La Vergne.More >>
Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with Boston radio station WEEI after hearing one of the station's employees called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."More >>
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a 42-year-old woman in Missouri.More >>
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More >>
Police arrested a couple after a FedEx deliveryman found their 5-year-old son alone in a filthy Bronx apartment.More >>
Panera Bread is recalling all of the 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products sold in their U.S bakery-cafes.More >>
Kesha gave a passionate performance at the Grammy Awards with the help of powerful women behind her, including the Resistance Revival Chorus.More >>
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning.More >>
The emergency room at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville was placed on a brief lockdown Sunday evening.More >>
