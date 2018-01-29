Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.

The speech before a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The governor is expected to highlight on his previous seven years in office as well as new projects, such as TN Together, unveiled last week, to end the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

“As he prepares to give his final State of the State address, Gov. Haslam is reflecting on how far Tennessee has come in the past seven years, especially the number of jobs created, incredible gains in K-12 and higher education, and a commitment to conservative fiscal policies that have led to more than $500 million in tax cuts,” said Jennifer Donnals, Haslam’s press secretary.

“But he knows the work is not done. Last week, the governor announced the TN Together plan to end the opioid crisis in our state, and on Monday you can expect him to announce an initiative to help more students complete college and be prepared to enter the workforce with degrees or certificates, as well as legislation that will positively impact the lives of children who enter the juvenile justice system and their communities,” said Donnals.

Haslam, serving his second four-year term as governor, is not allowed by law to run for re-election. Five major Republican and two Democrats are seeking to succeed him.

