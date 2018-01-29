Rash of car break-ins reported at Franklin YMCA

Police are warning residents in Franklin to stay vigilant after a rash of car break-ins at the Royal Oaks YMCA.

Detectives are investigating four auto burglaries that happened Thursday morning. Victims said their windows were smashed out and their valuables were stolen between 6:50 and 7 a.m.

The three male suspects got away in a dark-colored Cadillac with chrome trim.

Police are asking drivers to avoid leaving their valuables behind in their car.

Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information in connection with the burglaries. Tips can be submitted by calling 615-794-4000.

