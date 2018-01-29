Rash of car break-ins reported at Franklin YMCA - WSMV News 4

Rash of car break-ins reported at Franklin YMCA

Posted: Updated:
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police are warning residents in Franklin to stay vigilant after a rash of car break-ins at the Royal Oaks YMCA.

Detectives are investigating four auto burglaries that happened Thursday morning. Victims said their windows were smashed out and their valuables were stolen between 6:50 and 7 a.m.

The three male suspects got away in a dark-colored Cadillac with chrome trim.

Police are asking drivers to avoid leaving their valuables behind in their car.

Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information in connection with the burglaries. Tips can be submitted by calling 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.