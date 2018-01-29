Shaved Butternut Squash Salad from Adele's - WSMV News 4

Shaved Butternut Squash Salad from Adele's

Posted: Updated:
Shaved Butternut Squash Salad
Shaved Butternut Squash: 1oz
Sliced Apple: 1oz
Sliced Fennel: 1oz
Mint Leaves: 5 ea
Arugula: 10 leaves
Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1Table spoon
White Balsamic: 1Table spoon
Salt: 1 tsp
Pepper: 1 tsp
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.