TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Murfreesboro

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning.

According to the TBI, Murfreesboro police officers were trying to arrest suspect Jesse Caldwell. Caldwell was wanted in connection with several crimes.

On Sunday, officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department spotted Caldwell in a stolen vehicle and followed him to Twin Oak Drive.

According to the TBI, that's when a Murfreesboro police officer got out of his vehicle, identified Caldwell and shot into the vehicle.

Caldwell was not struck but was injured by broken glass. After being treated at a local hospital, he was later booked into the Rutherford County Jail.

The TBI is working to gather interviews and evidence from the scene and will share their findings with the district attorney general.

The name of the officer involved in the incident has not been released.

