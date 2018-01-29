Expert gives advice about preparing children for active shooter situations

Two students were killed in a school shooting in Marshall County, KY, last week. (WSMV)

In light of the deadly school shooting in Kentucky last week, one Midstate counselor says now is the time for parents to teach their children what to do in an active shooter situation.

In a poll on Twitter, News 4 asked parents if their children would know what to do in a potentially deadly situation.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents said they had never asked their children about what to do in an active shooter situation.

Jason Gibson, a local counselor at the Babb Center, says children are never too young to go over safety plans.

He suggests asking kids about their plan for an active shooter at school, modifying that and using it as your plan at home or wherever else your kids may be.

When you’re talking about this sensitive topic, keep it simple and relatable. For example, you could tell children 10 years old and up to play dead. For kids 10 years old and younger, you could phrase it as "act like you’re sleeping."

Experts say there are three steps you should take:

Make a safety plan Teach the plan Review the plan

Gibson says you can set a reminder on your phone for every six months to bring up this topic with your children. He says this will let you know if your kids remember the plan you taught them.

Parents- would your child know what to do during an active shooter situation at their school? — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 24, 2018

