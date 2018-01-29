Police asking for help finding missing man with dementia

Police are asking for your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Andrew Liberty, 63, was last seen on Sunday walking away from his home on Sunnyvale Drive in Antioch, which is near La Vergne.

Liberty is 5'11" and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He suffers from Alzheimer's disease and PTSD.

Liberty does not own a vehicle and is believed to be on foot.

