Police: Owner of stolen car shoots teen involved in theft

Crews worked to tow the vehicle away after the shooting. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a teen was shot near downtown Nashville overnight.

According to Metro police, the shooting is connected to a vehicle theft.

The owner of the vehicle found the stolen car and tracked the driver to the intersection of 4th Avenue South and Lafayette Street.

Police said the owner of the vehicle then started shooting at the suspects and hit a teen that was sitting inside the stolen car.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

It's not clear how many other people were involved in the theft of the vehicle or if they are in custody.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.