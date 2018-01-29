Overturned semi blocking 1 lane of I-24 East in Rutherford County

The rollover crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

One lane of Interstate 24 remains closed after a semi overturned in Rutherford County.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 92 near the exit for Beechgrove just after 2 a.m. Monday.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 6 a.m.

Westbound traffic is not being affected by the wreck.

??TRAFFIC ALERT??I 24 EB MM 92 1 lane is closed due to an overturned C.M.V. Click https://t.co/XcP8MyBr57 @myTDOT pic.twitter.com/nr4vX6l9BQ — THPNashville (@THPNashville) January 29, 2018

