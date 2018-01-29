Overturned semi blocking 1 lane of I-24 East in Rutherford Co. - WSMV News 4

Overturned semi blocking 1 lane of I-24 East in Rutherford County

Posted: Updated:
The rollover crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The rollover crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
BEECH GROVE, TN (WSMV) -

One lane of Interstate 24 remains closed after a semi overturned in Rutherford County.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 92 near the exit for Beechgrove just after 2 a.m. Monday.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 6 a.m.

Westbound traffic is not being affected by the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Overturned semi blocking 1 lane of I-24 East in Rutherford CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.