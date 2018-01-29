Hermitage home destroyed by fire

The house fire started early Monday morning on Earhart Road. (WSMV)

A home in Hermitage was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

The house is on Earhart Road, which is off Central Pike.

Officials at the scene said they do not believe anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

A neighbor called 911 after waking up and hearing popping sounds.

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.