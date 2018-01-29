Crews responding to house fire in Hermitage

The house fire started early Monday morning on Earhart Road. (WSMV)

Crews are working to put out a house fire near the Davidson-Wilson County line.

The home is on Earhart Road, which is off Central Pike in Hermitage.

Officials at the scene said they do not believe anyone was inside the home.

A neighbor called 911 after waking up and hearing popping sounds.

Firefighters are working to get inside the house to determine what caused the blaze.

Earhart Road is expected to be closed for several hours in the area.

