Parton stepping aside as parade grand marshal after 32 years

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of "country music flair."More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping a nearly 50 years on stages.More >>
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More >>
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.More >>
Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother’s post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.More >>
Netflix has lost tens of millions of dollars because of Kevin Spacey. Netflix said Monday it took an "unexpected" $39 million charge for content that "we've decided not to move forward with."More >>
Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.More >>
