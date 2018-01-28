Holly Bobo laid to rest

A private ceremony was held for Holly Bobo on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (WSMV)

Holly Bobo has been laid to rest after more than six years since her disappearance.

The family pastor confirmed to News 4 that a private ceremony was held Friday afternoon at a private cemetery.

Bobo was 20 years old when she disappeared outside her Darden, Tennessee, home on April 13, 2011. Her brother, Clint, saw her being led away from the home that morning.

It would be three years before her remains were found. The family received the remains last week.