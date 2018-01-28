Clarksville ER placed on brief lockdown

Holly Bobo has been laid to rest after more than six years since her disappearance.More >>
The emergency room at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville was placed on a brief lockdown Sunday evening.More >>
Friends and relatives of the two 15-year-old students gunned down at a western Kentucky high school have mourned their deaths at separate funeral services.More >>
A family of six is without a home Sunday after a fire destroyed their house on the 3200 block of Mexico drive.More >>
Authorities were called after 53-year-old Jerry Allen French reportedly carried out a violent assault against his long-time girlfriend.More >>
Shelbyville police arrested a man who may have taken two guns from a home after a scuffle with the homeowner on Friday afternoon.More >>
The families of Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, spoke about the tragedy on Saturday.More >>
A Hendersonville family is thanking the man who ran into a burning house to save a woman Friday.More >>
Clarksville Police have arrested the man wanted for Wednesday morning's robbery at the Rite-Aid on Madison Street, as well as two previous robberies at the same store.More >>
Essie Grundy said she went to a Walmart in Perris, California to buy beauty products used by African Americans, only to discover they were locked behind glass doors.More >>
Jessica Qualls said she bought “Salt” from Petco in Bellevue on Dec. 29. She returned the rat on Jan. 10 after she said the pet bit her.More >>
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >>
It's one of America’s greatest mysteries - what happened to three men after they pulled off the most-daring prison break In 1962.More >>
Air Force One is primed to get an upgrade that will include two new refrigerators expected to cost American taxpayers nearly $24 million.More >>
On the first day of the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and outdoor Expo, Schaumburg police say a 17-foot python bit a 4-year-old girl.More >>
A California lawmaker is facing criticism for a bill that, if passed, would make it illegal for servers to offer plastic straws unless asked.More >>
All employees will soon be able to earn paid sick time off, and the company's parental leave benefits will include all non-birth parents.More >>
Nellie Baldwin has been buying rental properties for decades. In April 2011, she bought a foreclosed home in Rio Vista, Texas. She told CNN it was "nasty" and "looked like it was uninhabitable." "They had smeared feces on the walls."More >>
