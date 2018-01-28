Clarksville ER placed on brief lockdown

The emergency room at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville was placed on a brief lockdown Sunday evening.

Around 5:14 p.m., multiple 911 calls started coming in. They ranged from a suspicious person loading a gun, to shots fired, to an active shooter.

The ER was then placed on a lockdown while police searched the hospital grounds. They did not find a credible threat and there appeared to be no validity to the information given to 911.

The lockdown has since been lifted.