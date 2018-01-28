Domestic violence call leads to 3-hour standoff in Cheatham Co.

A 3-hour police standoff in Cheatham County ended with a man shooting himself in the chest.

It started Sunday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Dry Creek Road. Authorities were called after 53-year-old Jerry Allen French reportedly carried out a violent assault against his long-time girlfriend.

When officers arrived to the scene, his girlfriend was able to flee the home.

According to police, French did not cooperate and told the first deputy to arrive that he would kill any law enforcement that tried to intervene.

That's when Cheatham County’s multi-agency SWAT team and negotiators were called in.

French was reportedly armed with three long guns and was continually threatening to shoot himself. Police say he also brandished his rifle while telling negotiators that he was not going to jail.

After three hours, French stepped back from the front door and shot himself in the chest. He then walked outside and collapsed in the yard.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the standoff.