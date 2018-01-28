Family displaced after Bordeaux house fire

A family of six is without a home Sunday after a fire destroyed their house on the 3200 block of Mexico drive.

The father told News 4 that he stepped out of the bathroom this morning to hear all four of his smoke alarms activated. He gathered his four kids and his wife and exited the home. There were no injuries.

Unfortunately, the home was a total loss.

Authorities are investigating the fire. They have not announced what sparked the flames.

