3 injured in head-on crash on Donelson Pike - WSMV News 4

3 injured in head-on crash on Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three victims were transported to the hospital this morning with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport.

A pick up truck and a shuttle bus collided head-on near Terminal Drive before 5:00 Sunday morning. Donelson Pike was closed in both directions for over two hours.

Police have not said who was at fault in the crash.

    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:25 AM EST
