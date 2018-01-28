3 injured in head-on crash on Donelson Pike

Three victims were transported to the hospital this morning with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport.

A pick up truck and a shuttle bus collided head-on near Terminal Drive before 5:00 Sunday morning. Donelson Pike was closed in both directions for over two hours.

Police have not said who was at fault in the crash.

