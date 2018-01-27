Man who rescued Hendersonville woman from fire meets victim's family

A Hendersonville family is thanking the man who ran into a burning house to save a woman Friday.

The woman is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for her injuries, but her husband did not make it out of the house alive.

It was by chance that Christopher Stubbs was driving nearby, saw the smoke, and decided to check it out.

He told News 4 the fire was burning so fiercely that he's glad he was able help how he did. He met the victims' family at the scene on Elnora Drive Saturday. They were strangers who embraced and now have a special bond fused between them.

"You're just trying to be there for someone when they need it," said Stubbs. "Me and one other gentleman stopped and ran up to the front door, starting knocking on the front door trying to see if there was anyone inside to make sure that they knew that their house was on fire."

Stubbs said he heard a woman screaming, went around the back to open a door to the burning home, and went inside to save the woman.



"Once I got her out of the house, I sat her down and she started telling me that her husband was still inside. She told me where her husband was," said Stubbs.

He tried to go back inside to save him, but the fire spread too far and was too intense. The woman's husband died inside before firefighters could get to him.

"She was very disoriented, and I don't think she knew what was going on, could barely open her eyes," Stubbs said. "She was in rough shape then. I hope she's okay today, and I hope she's able to pull through."

As firefighters combed through the ashes Saturday to continue investigating a cause, a family grieved the loss of the man who died. Stubbs shared a private moment together with them and told News 4 a little of what was said.

"They were grateful that someone was there to help as much as they could," said Stubbs.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush has not released the victims' names, but he said the couple that lived in the house are well known around the community.

Stubbs said he was glad to be in the right place at the right time.

