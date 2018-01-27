Families of KY school shooting victims speak

The families of Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Benton, Kentucky, spoke about the tragedy on Saturday.

The remarks were made before a joint visitation was held at Marshall County High School for 15-year-old Bailey Holt and Preston Cope. Both were killed in the shooting.

A representative for Preston’s family read a statement that said in part:

To hear how much Preston was loved has been such a blessing. He was caring, compassionate, with a gentle spirit, and the biggest heart. Our faith is getting us through, and God is giving us the strength right now and will continue to in the days ahead. As we take today and tomorrow to honor and remember Preston, we know that he is in a better place and we will see him again.

Bailey's aunt spoke about her niece’s final moments and how the family is working to heal.

Bailey’s parents wants the world to know one detail in her final moment. On Jan. 23 at 8:10 a.m., Bailey made a call to her mom, Secret. Of course, we assume she intended to tell her mom about the catastrophic events unfolding. Unfortunately, it was too late and she was taken from this Earth. By the time her mother answered the phone, Bailey was gone. We have since been informed that Bailey did not suffer. She was surrounded by staff working relentlessly trying to save her, but to no avail. This has been a point of comfort for her parents who believe it was Jesus calling her home, and He wanted her family to know she is safe with Him.

Funerals will be held for both Preston and Bailey on Sunday.

They were among sixteen students who were shot during the rampage. Seven others were injured but not shot.

Several were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, but as of Saturday, only one remained hospitalized. That person is in stable condition.

The mass shooting is under investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.