Woman killed, 2 injured in house fire near Percy Priest Lake

A woman was killed and two others injured in a house fire near Percy Priest Lake.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Islandia Court East around 4 p.m.

According to officials, the two injured victims were a woman and a child. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

No cause for the fire has been released; however, the Nashville Fire Department says it does not appear to be suspicious.